Jets agree to terms on a deal to bring back defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the New York Jets agreed to terms on a contract to re-sign defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. Thomas has played the last two seasons in New York, where he has become an important part of the Jets’ defensive line rotation while also establishing himself as a locker room leader. The person spoke to the AP on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move. SNY first reported Thomas agreed to a deal to return to New York. The 28-year-old Thomas had a career-high five sacks last season.

