Jets add kicker Seibert to replace the injured Zuerlein; QB Boyle promoted to back up Wilson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed kicker Austin Seibert to the practice squad and then elevated him to the active roster to replace the injured Greg Zuerlein. The Jets also signed quarterback Tim Boyle from the practice squad to back up Zach Wilson, who’s starting after Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in New York’s 22-16 season-opening win against Buffalo last Monday night. Linebacker Sam Eguavoen was elevated from the practice squad and wide receiver Irvin Charles was waived from the active roster. The Jets needed a kicker after Zuerlein injured his right groin in practice Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.