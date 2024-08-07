Jets activate wide receiver Mike Williams from the PUP list after he passes his physical

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated wide receiver Mike Williams from the physically unable to perform list after he passed his physical. Williams signed with the Jets as a free agent in March after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the third game last season while with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had a strong start before the injury, catching 19 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. He opened training camp on the PUP list. The Jets will likely gradually work him into practice, first through individual drills and then team sessions. The 29-year-old receiver said in June he anticipated being ready for the regular season.

