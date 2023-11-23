Jets activate offensive tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve as his practice window expires

The New York Jets activated offensive tackle Duane Brown from the injured reserve list. The move Thursday puts Brown on the 53-man roster the day before the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The 38-year-old Brown started the first two games of the season at left tackle, but was sidelined since with a hip injury. The Jets had until Thursday afternoon to activate Brown, whose 21-day practice window was expiring. If he wasn’t activated, he would have had to spend the rest of the season on IR.

