Jets acquiring offensive tackle Morgan Moses from Ravens in deal that includes picks, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets are acquiring offensive tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens in a trade that includes draft picks for both teams. The move Wednesday reunites Moses with the Jets after he spent the 2021 season with New York. The Jets will also receive the Ravens’ fourth-round pick and New York will send a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder to Baltimore, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades and free agent signings aren’t official until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday. ESPN first reported the deal.

