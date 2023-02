Jets acquire Niederreiter from Predators for 2nd round pick

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 30-year-old Niederreiter had 18 goals and 10 assists over 56 games for the Predators this season. He has totaled 199 goals and 197 assists over 788 career NHL games with Nashville, the New York Islanders, Minnesota and Carolina. Niederreiter also has 15 goals and 15 assists in 82 career playoff games.

