Jets’ Aaron Rodgers feeling spicy on a short week, maybe thanks to some cayenne pepper

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A little cayenne pepper might have put some pep back in Aaron Rodgers’ step. The New York Jets quarterback is preparing for a quick turnaround with the team’s next game Thursday night at home against the Houston Texans. The 40-year-old Rodgers has been banged up during the Jets’ miserable 2-6 start, dealing with a sprained ankle, sore knee and hamstring tightness. Rodgers said punter Thomas Morstead gave him some cayenne pepper in water and the quarterback has joked that it’s the reason he feels good this week. Cayenne pepper is thought to have several potential health benefits.

