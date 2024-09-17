Jets’ Aaron Rodgers expects ‘a lot of emotions’ before playing in his 1st home game since his injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is trying to not make too much of his MetLife Stadium homecoming. But the New York Jets quarterback knows all eyes will be on him Thursday night when he faces the New England Patriots. Rodgers has waited more than a year to play in another game in front of the home fans and further push aside the overwhelming disappointment that marked his debut in the Big Apple spotlight last year. He expects there were be lots of emotions, but is happy he has already played in two road games in his return from a torn Achilles tendon.

