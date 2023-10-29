Jets’ Aaron Rodgers drops back and puts weight on injured leg during warmups before game vs Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers dropped back and put some weight on his injured left leg as he threw several passes during warmups before the New York Jets’ game against the Giants. The 39-year-old quarterback tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. He took a couple of steps back and tossed some short throws on the MetLife Stadium field nearly seven weeks after being injured. It is another indication his rehabilitation is progressing well. Rodgers surprised teammates and fans two weeks ago when he threw passes on the field before the Jets’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles without the aid of crutches or a walking boot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.