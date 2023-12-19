NEW YORK (AP) — Jeter is back with the Yankees — Jeter Downs. New York has claimed the 25-year-old shortstop off waivers from the Washington Nationals. Downs, the 32nd overall pick by Cincinnati in the 2017 amateur draft, is named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter. Downs made his big league debut with Boston in 2022 and hit .154 with one homer and four RBIs. He was claimed by the Nationals off waivers last Dec. 22 and was 2 for 5 this year with one RBI and stole two bases.

