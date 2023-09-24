Jet Thomas ties program record with 4 rushing TDs, UNLV beats UTEP 45-28

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas tied the program record with four rushing touchdowns to help UNLV beat UTEP 45-28 and earn first-year coach Dave Odom’s first road win. Thomas, who finished with 100 yards rushing on 13 carries, scored on runs of 12 and 17 yards in the first quarter and his 5-yard TD run with 1:01 left in the second quarter made it 28-14 at halftime. Donavyn Lester had a 1-yard TD run for UNLV and Courtney Reese scored on a 32-yarder. Vincent Davis had 97 yards rushing on 13 carries and the Runnin’ Rebels ran for 307 yards as a team. Torrance Burgess finished with 17 carries for 99 yards and Kelly Akharaiyi had 92 yards receiving on four receptions for UTEP.

