Jesús Sánchez’s tiebreaking double lifts Marlins to 4-3 win over red-hot Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning and the Miami Marlins beat the red-hot Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Saturday night, halting Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.

The Braves had won four straight and six of seven entering the game and were 5-0 against the Marlins at Truist Park this season.

Jake Burger was 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs. It was the fourth home run in five games for Burger and his 17th of the season. Sánchez was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs and a steal while Nick Fortes was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Xavier Edwards extended his on-base streak to 20 games by going 1 for 3 with two walks in the win.

Declan Cronin (3-3) picked up the win with two scoreless innings. Calvin Faucher earned his first save of the season and second of his career by striking out two in the ninth.

Atlanta’s Matt Olson went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Marcell Ozuna hit his 32nd home run and Eddie Rosario was 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Braves. The Braves have homered in nine straight games.

Sánchez’s RBI double in the seventh scored Fortes, who led off with a single. After an Edwards walk, Burger hit into a double play to advance Fortes to third. He scored easily on Sánchez’s double into the left field corner to put the Marlins ahead 4-3.

Pierce Johnson (4-3) took the loss, surrendering the decisive run in the seventh inning.

Braves starter Grant Holmes lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out four.

Holmes had a 3-1 lead after four and retired the first two batters in the fifth. But consecutive singles by Fortes, Edwards and Burger cut the lead to 3-2, and a double by Sánchez tied it 3-3.

The Braves knocked Marlins starter Kyle Tyler out of the game after 2 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs on five hits and four walks.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Max Fried (7-5, 3.08) will pitch for the first time since the All-Star Game on July 16 against Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (1-3, 6.65) in the finale of the four-game series.

