Jesús Sánchez, Albert Abreu and Akil Baddoo make MLB Super 2 arbitration cutoff

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami outfielder Jesús Sánchez, New York Yankees reliever Albert Abreu and Detroit outfielder Akil Baddoo were the last of 24 players who made the cutoff for salary arbitration, which was set at 2 years, 118 days of major league service, down from 2 years, 128 days last offseason. Sánchez and Abreu each have 2 years, 118 days of service time and Baddoo has 2 years, 119 days. Just missing the cutoff were Baltimore right-hander Dean Kremer, Milwaukee catcher William Contreras, Seattle left-hander Tayler Saucedo and Detroit right-hander Alex Lange, all at 2 years, 112 days.

