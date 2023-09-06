Jesus Herrada wins Spanish Vuelta’s 11th stage. American rider Sepp Kuss keeps overall lead

VINUESA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Jesús Herrada has pulled away on an uphill climb to win the 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta. American rider Sepp Kuss kept the race lead for a fourth straight day. Kuss stayed 26 seconds ahead of Marc Soler in the overall standings. Defending champion Remco Evenepoel is third at 1:09 back. It was Herrada’s third career stage win at the Vuelta.

