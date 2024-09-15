Jesus Gomez 34-yard FG in 2nd OT lifts Eastern Michigan past Jacksonville State 37-34

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Jesus Gomez made a 34-yard field goal in the second overtime to lift Eastern Michigan to a 37-34 win over Jacksonville State in its home opener. Gomez made a 41-yarder with a minute left in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 31-20 lead before the Gamecocks rallied in the fourth.

