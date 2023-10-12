Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinals at Korea Open. Ons Jabeur wins opener at Zhengzhou Open

SEOUL (AP) — Jessica Pegula advanced to her 12th quarterfinal match of the season by beating Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-1 at the Korea Open. Pegula will play Claire Liu in the quarterfinals. Back Da-yeon lost to Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 6-1. Back eliminated second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round. Ons Jabeur won her opening match at the Zhengzhou Open and advanced to the quarterfinals. She defeated Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 7-6 (5). The seventh-ranked Jabeur will next play either wild-card Bai Zhuoxuan or eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina.

