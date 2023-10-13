Jessica Pegula reaches Korea Open semifinals after rallying to beat Claire Liu in three sets

SEOUL (AP) — Jessica Pegula advanced to the semifinals of the Korea Open by beating Claire Liu 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. The fourth-ranked American will next play Yanina Wickmayer. She beat Polina Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1. Daria Kasatkina advanced to the semifinals at the Zhengzhou Open with a walkover after Ons Jabeur withdrew because of knee injury she sustained in the second round. Kasatkina will play Barbora Krejcikova in Saturday’s semifinals. Martina Trevisan defeated third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.