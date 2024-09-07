Jessica Pegula not quite ready to assess her run at the US Open after losing to Aryna Sabalenka

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula figures she will take stock of what she accomplished over the past month, including the run at the U.S. Open that led to her first Grand Slam final. She just wasn’t ready to do that right after a 7-5, 7-5 loss to Aryna Sabalenka at Flushing Meadows on Saturday night with the championship on the line. Pegula is a 30-year-old American who had never before been past the quarterfinals at a major until eliminating No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Wednesday. Pegula will rise from No. 6 to No. 3 in the WTA rankings on Monday, equaling her career high.

