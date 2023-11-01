Jessica Pegula needs 7 match points to get past No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jessica Pegula has completed a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals to close in on a semifinal berth. Pegula needed seven match points Tuesday to close out the win. The 29-year-old American has won all four sets she’s played so far in round-robin action, a year after going 0-3 at the season-ending championship. There was a chance she could clinch a spot Tuesday in the final four, depending on the result of the later match between Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari. Pegula had lost four times in a row to Sabalenka, the champion at the Australian Open in January and the runner-up at the U.S. Open in September.

