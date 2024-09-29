Jessica Pegula continues late-season charge at China Open

BEIJING (AP) — Third-ranked Jessica Pegula responded to losing a marathon first set to rally for a 6-7 (9), 6-1, 6-2 win over Veronika Kudermetova in the third round of the China Open. Pegula has won 17 of her last 19 matches, including defending her title in Toronto and making finals at Cincinnati and the U.S. Open. The American will play the 15th-seeded Paola Badosa in the fourth round after the Spaniard beat Serbian Rebecca Sramkova 7-5, 7-5. In the men’s draw, local favorite Bu Yunchaokete upset Paris Olympics bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-4 for the 22-year-old’s first victory against a top 20-player. Seveth-seeded Karen Khacharov had a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (9) victory over Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina to advance to the quarterfinals in Beijing.

