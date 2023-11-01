Jessica Pegula beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals and clinches a spot in the semis

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jessica Pegula has completed a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals and clinched a spot in the semifinals at the season-ending championship. Pegula needed seven match points Tuesday to close out the win. The 29-year-old American has won all four sets she’s played so far in round-robin singles action in Cancun, Mexico, a year after going 0-3 at the event. Elena Rybakina beat Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) later Tuesday. Sabalenka will face Rybakina on Thursday for a semifinal berth in a rematch of the Australian Open title match in January, which Sabalenka won. Sakkari was eliminated from semifinal contention in Cancun.

