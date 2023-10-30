Jessica Pegula beats Elena Rybakina in straight sets to open the WTA Finals

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jessica Pegula has improved to 48-0 in 2023 after winning the first set by beating Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2 in the opening match of round-robin singles competition at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. Pegula won 10 of the last 12 games on a windy Sunday night. Neither woman had won a match previously at the season-ending championships for the women’s tennis tour. Pegula went 0-3 in Fort Worth, Texas, a year ago, while Rybakina is making her debut appearance at the event for the top eight players in the world. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka was scheduled to face Maria Sakkari later Sunday in the other singles match on an outdoor hard court.

