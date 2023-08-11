Jessica Pegula beats doubles partner Coco Gauff in Montreal quarterfinals

MONTREAL (AP) — Jessica Pegula beat doubles partner Coco Gauff 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 in an all-American match Friday to advance to the National Bank Open semifinals for the third straight year. Tied 5-5 in the third set, the sixth-seeded Gauff double-faulted for a ninth time while defending a breakpoint to give the sixth-seeded Pegula the edge. Pegula served out to improve to 2-1 in the rivalry and end a four-match losing streak against top-10 players. Gauff was coming off a victory Sunday in Washington. Pegula will play the winner of the match between top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland and American Danielle Collins. In doubles Friday, the top-ranked tandem of Pegula and Gauff advanced to the semifinals with a walkover over Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan.

