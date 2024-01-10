Jessica Pegula advances to the Adelaide International quarterfinals

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Jessica Pegula has had a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over fellow American Bernarda Pera to advance to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International. Pera earned a spot in the main draw as a lucky loser from qualifying and then upset former No. 2-ranked Paula Badosa in the opening round. Pegula went 1-for-10 on break points in the first set as Pera’s powerful left-handed game led to the unseeded player’s early advantage. But Pegula found her rhythm in the second set, where she hit 11 winners to six unforced errors. Pegula will next face the winner of the all-qualifier match between Katerina Siniakova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Adelaide is among the last tune-up events for the Australian Open.

