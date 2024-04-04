Jessica Pegula advances to Charleston Open quarterfinals. Collins tops defending champ Jabeur

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula advanced to the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open on Thursday, and Miami Open champion Danielle Collins continued her strong form, beating defending champion Ons Jabeur in three sets. The fifth-ranked Pegula beat Magda Linette 6-2, 6-2. Pegula will face Victoria Azarenka for a spot in the last four at the clay-court tournament. Jabeur, ranked sixth, lost her opening match for a fourth consecutive tournament. Jabeur is 2-6 this season after the 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 loss to Collins. Collins will have to win two matches in one day to reach the quarterfinals. She was facing Sloane Stephens later Thursday at the rain-delayed event.

