Jesse Winker’s pinch-hit homer in 9th gives Mets 4-3 win over Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jesse Winker led off the ninth inning with his first home run for the New York Mets, giving them another rousing 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Mets starter Sean Manaea retired his first 17 batters and Mark Vientos put New York ahead 3-2 with a solo homer in the seventh.

Francisco Lindor also went deep and J.D. Martinez drove in a run with a grounder to help the Mets take two of three in the series. New York began the day 2 1/2 games behind Atlanta for the final National League playoff berth, with the Braves scheduled to host Philadelphia later.

“Huge series for us, especially winning two games the way we did it — walk-off homers against a really good team,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Both times, we had the lead and we lost it late in the game and then we were able to find a way. And this is all about finding ways to win games.”

Following a 5-4 homestand, the Mets begin a pivotal 10-game trip Thursday night with the first of four at surging San Diego.

“They’re playing well, but we’ll be ready for it,” Mendoza said.

Edwin Díaz (5-1) struck out two in a perfect inning for his second win of the series. The first came Monday night, when Francisco Alvarez’s solo homer in the ninth gave the Mets a 4-3 victory.

Seranthony Domínguez (3-4) gave up both game-ending longballs.

Baltimore began the day with a half-game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees, who were set to host Cleveland across town Wednesday night.

“It feels like it’s a playoff game, the atmosphere,” Mendoza said. “You know who you’re playing.”

Acquired from Washington in a July 28 trade, Winker fought back from 0-2 to a full count and drove a 98 mph fastball the other way to left-center for his second walk-off homer in the majors.

His 12th home run of the season was his second as a pinch hitter and the sixth of his career.

“On a personal level, it’s probably one of my favorite things I’ve done,” Winker said.

The pumped-up outfielder fired his helmet to the ground and stopped to flex in the direction of New York’s dugout before beginning his trot around the bases. He paused again between third base and home plate, then finally joined excited teammates waiting to celebrate.

“I saw it go over the fence and I blacked out,” Winker said, laughing. “I have no other answer than that. It was a full blackout moment for me.”

Adley Rutschman’s sacrifice fly tied it for the Orioles in the eighth, moments after pinch-hitter Ryan O’Hearn was ejected by plate umpire Marvin Hudson following a swinging strikeout with the bases loaded and nobody out.

“We didn’t turn a couple double-play balls that hurt, but we got three hits,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “Tough to win a major league baseball game getting three hits.”

Manaea was one strike from finishing six perfect innings when he drilled Jackson Holliday behind the shoulder with a 2-2 fastball, quieting a building buzz in the stands.

Austin Slater drove the next pitch the other way to right field for a two-run homer that tied it 2-all, spoiling the no-hit bid and shutout all at once.

“It’s hard not to think about that stuff,” said Manaea, who threw a no-hitter for Oakland against Boston in April 2018. “Definitely going through my mind.”

After yielding an infield single to start the eighth, Manaea was pulled. He permitted only three hits in his latest terrific performance, striking out nine and walking none during an efficient 90-pitch outing.

“It’s just the unique angle. He’s tall, across his body, kind of Chris Sale slot,” Hyde said. “He’s throwing a ton of strikes, and we just had a tough time getting hits against him.”

The left-hander has lasted seven innings in four of his past five starts, though this was the first time all season he worked into the eighth. He received a standing ovation from the crowd of 32,871 on a beautiful afternoon in Queens and blew a kiss as he approached the bench.

Jose Buttó walked his first two batters in relief of Manaea, loading the bases with none out, but limited the damage to Rutschman’s sac fly.

Lindor launched his 25th homer leading off the third against Baltimore starter Cole Irvin, brought back up from Triple-A Norfolk to start in place of injured Zach Eflin.

“With our pitching the way it is right now, we’ve got to be able to score some runs,” Hyde said. “It’s a grind right now on the mound, so until we get through this thing we’ve got to be able to help them out.”

Orioles OF Heston Kjerstad remains in the concussion protocol but is doing baseball activities and feeling better, Hyde said.

Orioles: Head home to begin a four-game series Thursday night against AL West-leading Houston. All-Star RHP Corbin Burnes (12-5, 3.10 ERA) is scheduled to start for Baltimore against rookie RHP Spencer Arrighetti (5-11, 5.20). Burnes gave up eight runs and 10 hits — both career highs — over four innings last Friday in a 12-10 loss to Boston at Camden Yards.

Mets: RHP Luis Severino (8-6, 3.91 ERA) starts Thursday night in San Diego against RHP Dylan Cease (12-9, 3.46). Severino tossed a four-hit shutout Saturday versus Miami, his first complete game since May 2018.

