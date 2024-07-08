Jesse Marsch says he didn’t need success with Canada to prove his coaching ability

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Having led Canada to the semifinals of the Copa America, coach Jesse Marsch said he didn’t need success to prove his ability after he was fired by Leeds and overlooked by the U.S. Soccer Federation. He says “I never doubted my ability as a coach” but wondered “how do you find the right people to work with?” Marsch was fired by relegation-bound Leeds after a year in February 2023 and bypassed by the U.S. Soccer Federation when it rehired coach Gregg Berhalter.

