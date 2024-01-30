Jess Smith to lead new Golden State WNBA franchise as team president

The Golden State Warriors expansion WNBA franchise has its first hire with Jess Smith as team president. Smith comes to the team from Angel City Football Club and will overseas all of the business operations for the franchise which begins play in 2025. Smith, who will start officially on Feb. 14, was with Angel City from the team’s inception in 2020 serving as the head of revenue. She knows how difficult it can be to build a team from scratch, but feels that the new WNBA franchise is in a really good spot with so many key infrastructure pieces already in place.

