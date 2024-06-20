Jerry West’s family says no public memorial for the NBA Hall of Fame player and executive

By The Associated Press
FILE - Jerry West speaks during a news conference to introduce him as an advisor to the Los Angeles Clippers, in Los Angeles, June 19, 2017. Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers announced. He was 86.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jerry West’s family says there will be no public memorial for the NBA Hall of Fame player and executive. The family says in a statement released Thursday that it was West’s wish to be mourned privately. He was working as a consultant for the Los Angeles Clippers when he died last week at age 86. The family announced four funds that people can donate to at West Virginia University, where West starred before being drafted into the NBA in 1960. His family says West’s heart never left his home state.

