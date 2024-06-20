Jerry West’s family says no public memorial for the NBA Hall of Fame player and executive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jerry West’s family says there will be no public memorial for the NBA Hall of Fame player and executive. The family says in a statement released Thursday that it was West’s wish to be mourned privately. He was working as a consultant for the Los Angeles Clippers when he died last week at age 86. The family announced four funds that people can donate to at West Virginia University, where West starred before being drafted into the NBA in 1960. His family says West’s heart never left his home state.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.