Jerry West was the inspiration for the NBA logo, but he was conflicted about the honor

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
FILE - The NBA logo in shown on a basketball court in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a legendary career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers announced. He was 86.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jerry West will be forever be referred to in basketball circles as “The Logo.” His silhouette is the basis for the NBA logo introduced in 1969, although the league never formally acknowledged it. West was one of the most exciting players of that era for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he was an ideal choice for the centerpiece of a logo created by brand consultant Alan Siegel. Siegel eventually acknowledged what everyone already knew, saying West was indeed the inspiration for the design of the logo silhouette. West was conflicted about the honor, saying he hated to draw attention to himself.

