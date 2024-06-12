Jerry West was the inspiration for the NBA logo, but he was conflicted about the honor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jerry West will be forever be referred to in basketball circles as “The Logo.” His silhouette is the basis for the NBA logo introduced in 1969, although the league never formally acknowledged it. West was one of the most exciting players of that era for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he was an ideal choice for the centerpiece of a logo created by brand consultant Alan Siegel. Siegel eventually acknowledged what everyone already knew, saying West was indeed the inspiration for the design of the logo silhouette. West was conflicted about the honor, saying he hated to draw attention to himself.

