Jerry West remembered with moment of silence before Game 3 of NBA Finals

DALLAS (AP) — Jerry West got the NBA Finals to go silent for about 15 seconds on Wednesday night. The NBA and the fans at Game 3 of the NBA Finals remembered the life of the Basketball Hall of Famer with a pregame video tribute and moment of silence before the game. West died earlier Wednesday at the age of 86.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.