Jerry Walker, the youngest player to start baseball’s All-Star Game, has died at age 85

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former major league pitcher Jerry Walker has died at age 85. Walker is the youngest player to start the All-Star Game. He was 20 when he took the mound representing the Baltimore Orioles in 1959. Walker pitched eight seasons in the major leagues for Baltimore, the Kansas City Athletics and Cleveland. He made his debut as an 18-year-old in 1957. Two years later, he earned his lone All-Star selection. He started the second of baseball’s two All-Star Games in 1959.

