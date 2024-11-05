Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott is likely headed to IR, but owner isn’t giving up on Cowboys’ season

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to miss at least four games with a move to injured reserve because of his strained hamstring. Jones also says he isn’t giving up on the season as the Cowboys trade for Carolina receiver Jonathan Mingo. Prescott sustained the injury in the second half of a 27-21 loss to Atlanta. The Cowboys play NFC East rival Philadelphia on Sunday. Cooper Rush will replace Prescott. Rush is 5-1 filling in for the franchise QB. Jones says “there’s no question that Dak’s injury is a setback. But we’ve seen Cooper do it.”

