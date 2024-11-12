Jerry Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will have season-ending surgery on torn hamstring

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has decided on surgery for his torn hamstring, ending the season for the franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys when their playoff hopes were already fading fast.

Owner Jerry Jones said Prescott will have the surgery Wednesday in New York. Jones was speaking on his radio show Tuesday.

“HIs prognosis is wonderful,” Jones said. “It just means we’re not going to have him for the rest of the year.”

The decision comes a little more than a week after Prescott injured the hamstring in a 27-21 loss at Atlanta. He was on the sideline for Dallas’ fourth consecutive loss, 34-6 at home to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott watches play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter

