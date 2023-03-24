Jerry Green, Detroit sports writer at 56 Super Bowls, dies

DETROIT (AP) — Jerry Green, a sports writer in Detroit for decades, has died at 94. The Detroit News reported his death. Green was known for a remarkable streak: He covered 56 consecutive Super Bowls for The Detroit News before staying home this year for health reasons. Green retired as a columnist at the News in 2004, but he continued to attend the NFL’s big game and write about it for the newspaper. News editor and publisher Gary Miles says Green was an icon. Green, a native of New York City, died Thursday night. He was a sports writer in Detroit for The Associated Press before joining the News in 1963.

