Jerry Green, Detroit sports writer at 56 Super Bowls, dies

By The Associated Press
Sports writer Jerry Green poses across from Ford Field on Jan. 28, 2006, in Detroit. Green, a Detroit sports writer who covered 56 consecutive Super Bowls, died Thursday night, March 23, The Detroit News said Friday, March 24, 2023. He was 94. Green retired as a columnist at the News in 2004 but continued to attend the Super Bowl for the newspaper until this year. His streak began with Green Bay's 35-10 victory over Kansas City in the first Super Bowl in 1967. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Mears]

DETROIT (AP) — Jerry Green, a sports writer in Detroit for decades, has died at 94. The Detroit News reported his death. Green was known for a remarkable streak: He covered 56 consecutive Super Bowls for The Detroit News before staying home this year for health reasons. Green retired as a columnist at the News in 2004, but he continued to attend the NFL’s big game and write about it for the newspaper. News editor and publisher Gary Miles says Green was an icon. Green, a native of New York City, died Thursday night. He was a sports writer in Detroit for The Associated Press before joining the News in 1963.

