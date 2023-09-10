Jerrell Wimbley scores 3 fourth-quarter TDs to lead Stephen F. Austin over Alcorn State 38-10

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jerrell Wimbley scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns when Stephen F. Austin broke the game open to beat Alcorn State 38-10. After a scoreless third quarter, Wimbley’s touchdowns put the game away with runs of 6 and 67 yards then a 4-yard pass from Mauer. The Lumberjacks led 15-10 at halftime behind Brian Mauer’s 3-yard TD run, two safeties that came on special teams and a couple field goals by Chris Campos. Wembley finished with 122 yards rushing on 18 carries. Jarveon Howard had the Braves’ only touchdown on an 8-yard run.

