Jerome Tang has rising Kansas State feeling sweet again

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — In less than a year, Jerome Tang has taken a Kansas State program that was down to two scholarship players and built a team headed to the Sweet 16. The longtime Baylor assistant has changed the culture of the Wildcats’ program. Tang and his team are headed to Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday night to play Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament. With two more wins, Kansas State would be headed to its first Final Four in nearly 50 years.

