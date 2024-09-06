Jermaine Johnson insists the Jets’ pass rush will ‘do some damage’ even without Haason Reddick

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jermaine Johnson and the New York Jets know Haason Reddick could boost their pass rush in a big way if he ever shows up. Some outside the Jets’ facility are focused on how the holdout’s absence will affect the defensive line Monday night at San Francisco. But the players in the locker room are ready to make things miserable for Brock Purdy and the 49ers with or without Reddick. Johnson says the Jets look forward to Reddick showing up eventually, but the defense is confident it’s about to “go do some damage, for sure.” Reddick remains away from the team while he seeks a new contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.