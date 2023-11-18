Jermaine Corbett sparks second half outburst as Stonehill soars past Long Island

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jermaine Corbett ran for two touchdowns and Stonehill dominated the second half to defeat Long Island 40-23 in a season finale. The Skyhawks scored 26 points in the second half to overcome a 20-14 deficit. Corbett scored both his touchdowns in the third quarter and Chris Domercant ran for a fourth-quarter score to lead the way. Corbett finished with 94 yards and Domercant had 55, leading to the Skyhawks’ 208-yard total on the ground. Ashur Carraha completed 12 of 31 passes for 144 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

