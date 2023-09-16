Jermaine Corbett rushes for 130 yards, scores twice, and Stonehill knocks off Georgetown 23-20

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Jermaine Corbett rushed for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns, Perry Shelbred kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, and Stonehill defeated Georgetown 23-20. The Skyhawks never trailed but it took Shelbred’s 30-yard field goal in the middle of the fourth quarter to turn back the Hoyas. Shelbred’s kick capped a 14-play, 61-yard drive that left 5:57 remaining in the game. Georgetown fumbled near midfield on its ensuing drive and although Shelbred missed a 38-yard field goal for Stonehill, the Hoyas did not threaten on their final possession. Ashur Carraha completed 15 of 24 passes for 175 yards for Stonehill.

