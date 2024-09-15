Jermaine Corbett runs for 166 yards and a TD as Merrimack beats Bucknell 31-21

LEWISBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Jermaine Corbett ran for 166 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, Ayden Pereira was 11-of-15 passing for 147 yards and a score and Merrimack beat Bucknell 31-21. A 25-yard touchdown run by Corbett made it 17-14 with 1:46 left in the first half, Brendon Wyatt scored on a 13-yard catch-and-run early in the second half and Nick Lenon’s fumble return for a touchdown — off a strip-sack by Jay Thompson near midfield — gave Merrimack a 31-14 lead with 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Ralph Rucker IV threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gary that gave Bucknell (1-1) a 7-3 lead with 4:04 left in the first quarter and Rucker’s 11-yard scoring run midway through the second put the Bison in front 14-10.

