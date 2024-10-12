Jermaine Corbett returns opening kickoff 100 yards to help Merrimack beat Morgan State 32-24

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jermaine Corbett returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown and he added a go-ahead score with three minutes left to help Merrimack beat Morgan State 32-24. Morgan State cut it to 20-17 with 34 seconds left in the third quarter, and later took its first lead of the game after a short touchdown run with 6:38 left in the fourth. Corbett scored for the second time in the game with 3:05 left, and the 2-point attempt was unsuccessful to keep it at 29-24. Morgan State went four-and-out deep in its own territory and Davis made another field goal from 39 yards for an eight-point lead with 36 seconds left.

