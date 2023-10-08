Jermaine Brown Jr. runs for 4 TDs and Jacob Zeno passes for 4 as UAB beats USF 56-35

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 118 yards and four touchdowns and Jacob Zeno threw TD passes of 75, 61, 49 and 58 yards to help UAB beat South Florida 56-35. Byrum Brown scored on the fourth play from scrimmage, ripping off a 60-yard run on a draw play to give South Florida a 7-0 lead. Zeno responded with TD passes of 75 yards to Brandon Buckhaulter and 61 yards to Tejhaun Palmer before Jermaine Brown’s first scoring run, from 21-yards out, made it 21-7 with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. Byrum Brown passed for 260 yards and two TD with two interceptions and ran for 136 yards and two scores for South Florida.

