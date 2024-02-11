Jerick McKinnon, Skyy Moore active for Chiefs in Super Bowl against 49ers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Running back Jerick McKinnon and wide receiver Skyy Moore were active for the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in nearly two months for their Super Bowl showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. McKinnon and Moore have not played since Dec. 17 in New England. McKinnon had surgery for a core injury in early January and was considered questionable to play against the 49ers, while Moore spent a stint on injured reserve with a lingering knee injury. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was inactive for the Super Bowl for Kansas City, while the 49ers had no surprises among their inactive players.

