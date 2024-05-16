Jeremy Wells leads the way for club pros at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A club professional is playing like he fits right in with tour pros at the PGA Championship. No, it’s not Michael Block again. This time it was Jeremy Wells who shot 69. It’s only the second time in the past 20 years a club pro broke 70 in the first round of the PGA. Wells is from Cypress Lake in Fort Myers, Florida. Brooks Koepka had a 67 and is happy with his start. He has learned patience in his decade playing the majors. Xander Schauffele is off to a good start. History shows it doesn’t lead to a win.

