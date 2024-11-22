Jeremy Roach’s buzzer-beating 3 gives No. 13 Baylor 99-98 win over No. 22 St. John’s in 2OT

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jeremy Roach made a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and No. 13. Baylor rallied from five points down in the final 18 seconds of the second overtime to beat No. 22 St. John’s 99-98 on Thursday night at the Baha Mar Championship. St. John’s led 98-93 when Deivon Smith made one of two free throws with 18 seconds left. The Bears cut it to two on VJ Edgecombe’s 3-pointer and then fouled the Red Storm’s Zuby Ejiofor, who missed both free throws. Norchad Omier rebounded the second miss with 4.1 seconds left, dribbled up the floor and passed to Roach. The Duke transfer elevated over Smith and swished the game-winning 3 as time expired.

