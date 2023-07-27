Jeremy Pruitt returns to alma mater as PE teacher, junior high hoops coach

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt is returning to his high school alma mater to teach physical education and coach junior high basketball after the NCAA imposed a six-year show cause against him for rules violations. Plain View High School principal Chris Clark said the DeKalb County Board of Education unanimously approved Pruitt’s hiring with “no issues” in the northeast Alabama town. That’s less than two weeks after Tennessee was fined more than $8 million, and the NCAA issued a scathing report outlined more than 200 infractions during Pruitt’s three-year tenure. He was fired in early 2021.

