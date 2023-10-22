Jeremy Moussa accounts for 3 TDs, FAMU beats Texas Southern 35-21, wins 12th straight SWAC game

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdown passes and ran for another TD and Florida A&M rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Teas Southern 31-21. Florida A&M, ranked No. 18 in the FCS coaches poll, has won 12 consecutive conference games and is 19-2 in SWAC games since joining the conference in 2021. Kelvin Dean’s 49-yard touchdown gave the Rattlers their first lead and, after Texas State went three-and-out for the second consecutive series, Kareem Burke caught a 17-yard TD pass from Moussa to make it 28-14 going into the fourth. Wilson completed 16 of 29 for 178 yards with three TDs and an interceptions for Texas State. LaDarius Owens ran for 128 yards on 19 carries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.