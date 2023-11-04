Jeremy Doku scores one goal and has four assists as Manchester City routs Bournemouth 6-1

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It looks like Pep Guardiola has unearthed another gem in winger Jeremy Doku, who inspired Manchester City to a 6-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League. Doku has had to wait for his chances since being signed from Rennes for $68 million in the off-season. But he showcased his quality against Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium by scoring one goal and creating another four as the defending champions provisionally moved to the top of the standings. Victory meant City extended its 100% record in all competitions at home this season and moved above Tottenham and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

