Jeremie Frimpong signs new contract at Bayer Leverkusen through 2028

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong has signed a new contract at Bayer Leverkusen taking him through the end of the 2027-28 season. Frimpong still had nearly two years left on his current deal at Leverkusen. He has played for the German team since signing from Scottish club Celtic in 2021. Frimpong has been a standout player for Leverkusen this season. He has contributed two goals and three assists as he helped the team stay unbeaten in eight games in all competitions.

