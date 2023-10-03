Jeremie Frimpong signs new contract at Bayer Leverkusen through 2028

By The Associated Press
Dutch soccer player Jeremie Frimpong of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen sits on the tribune after an interview with The Associated Press at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Much will depend on Jeremie Frimpong if Bayer Leverkusen can take the next step to challenge for the German title. Frimpong is a key part of the eye-catching style coach Xabi Alonso favors at Leverkusen.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong has signed a new contract at Bayer Leverkusen taking him through the end of the 2027-28 season. Frimpong still had nearly two years left on his current deal at Leverkusen. He has played for the German team since signing from Scottish club Celtic in 2021. Frimpong has been a standout player for Leverkusen this season. He has contributed two goals and three assists as he helped the team stay unbeaten in eight games in all competitions.

